- Sofia Kenin to miss 2021 US Open due to Positive Covid-19 Test
- Venus Williams Announces Withdrawl from US Open
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/26/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/26/21
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/26/21
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/26/21
- Photos from the ATP Challenger – BNP Paribas Polish Cup
- Serena Williams Pulls Out of U.S. Open
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/25/21
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/25/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/25/21
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/25/21
- FILA to Celebrate 110th Anniversary @ The 2021 U.S. OPEN TENNIS
- Zverev Beats Rublev for Cincinnati Masters Title and Immediately Puts Focus on U.S. Open
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/24/21
Sofia Kenin to miss 2021 US Open due to Positive Covid-19 Test
-
- Updated: August 25, 2021
On Wednesday evening, Sofia Kenin joined an evergrowing list of players withdrawing from the US Open. The 22-year-old American tweeted that she would be out of the US Open after positive tests for Covid-19.
“Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild,” Kenin tweeted. “However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.”
“I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall,” the World No.5 continued. “Thank you all for supporting me. I want to wish all the players the best of luck in New York.”
Kenin would have been the top-ranked American in the field at her home Grand Slam next week. She reached two Grand Slam finals last year, winning the 2020 Australian Open title for her first major victory, then making the Roland Garros final at the end of the season.
Kenin has not played on tour since a second-round loss to Madison Brengle at Wimbledon.