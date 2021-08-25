Sofia Kenin to miss 2021 US Open due to Positive Covid-19 Test

Sofia Kenin of the USA in action during the 4th round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

On Wednesday evening, Sofia Kenin joined an evergrowing list of players withdrawing from the US Open. The 22-year-old American tweeted that she would be out of the US Open after positive tests for Covid-19.

Hi guys.. I am writing with disappointing news. Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week. 1/2 — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) August 26, 2021

“I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall,” the World No.5 continued. “Thank you all for supporting me. I want to wish all the players the best of luck in New York.”

Kenin would have been the top-ranked American in the field at her home Grand Slam next week. She reached two Grand Slam finals last year, winning the 2020 Australian Open title for her first major victory, then making the Roland Garros final at the end of the season.

Kenin has not played on tour since a second-round loss to Madison Brengle at Wimbledon.