ATP Tennis Calendar 2021 Changes • Due To Covid Pandemic

The 2021 Rolex Shanghai Masters will not take place in 2021, due to the impact of COVID-19.



The ATP has issued further updates to its Q4 2021 ATP Tour calendar, outlining a revised tournament schedule from September through to the culmination of the season in November at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.



Under the updated calendar, the 2021 Rolex Shanghai Masters will not take place in 2021, due to the impact of COVID-19. The Chengdu Open and Huajin Securities Zhuhai Championships (ATP 250s) have also confirmed their cancellation. In parallel, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells has been expanded to an 11-day event across weeks 40 and 41.



Elsewhere, the St. Petersburg Open (ATP 250) moves to week 43 alongside the Erste Bank Open in Vienna (ATP 500). The revised schedule also sees the addition of two single-year licenses: an ATP 250 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on indoor hard in week 38; and another ATP 250 in San Diego, California, on hard at the Barnes Tennis Center in week 39. The previously postponed Maharashtra Open in Pune (ATP 250) has also confirmed its cancellation in 2021.



The updated Q4 2021 ATP Tour calendar includes:

Week 38: Metz (ATP 250), Nur-Sultan (ATP 250), Laver Cup.

Week 39: Sofia (ATP 250), San Diego (ATP 250)

Week 40 & 41: Indian Wells (ATP Masters 1000)

Week 42: Moscow (ATP 250), Antwerp (ATP 250)

Week 43: Vienna (ATP 500), St. Petersburg (ATP 250)

Week 44: Paris (ATP Masters 1000)

Week 45: Milan (Next Gen ATP Finals), Stockholm (ATP 250)

Week 46: Turin (Nitto ATP Finals)

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “We’ve maintained a flexible approach to the calendar this year due to the constantly evolving nature of the pandemic. It’s extremely unfortunate to announce the cancellation of our Asia swing this season and we look forward to returning in 2022. I would like to thank all tournament operators for taking on the challenge of staging in this environment, including the new single-year event operators that have stepped up. Players also deserve huge credit for putting on a world-class spectacle for fans week-in and week-out, as we build toward a thrilling finish to the season in Turin.”