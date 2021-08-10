FINAL SET, an Intense, Inspirational Tennis Drama, Opening at NYC’s Quad Cinema and Via Virtual Cinema on 8/27

- Big Problems for Big 3: Nadal Withdraws from Toronto, Djokovic and Federer out of Cincinnati
- Updated: August 10, 2021
Once described as a young professional tennis prodigy, Thomas (Cesar-winner Alex Lutz) never had the career in the game he had hoped for. At 37, he decides to return to the French Open at Roland-Garros, in spite of his declining physical fitness and shattered knee. Although his wife Eve (Ana Girardot) and mother Judith (Oscar-nominee Kirstin Scott Thomas) advise him to give up on his unlikely ambition, Thomas obsessively perseveres. He will have to face his own demons as well as the intense competitive qualifying rounds to reach the tournament and eventually face a young tennis genius who disturbingly reminds him of his younger self.
FINAL SET a film by Quentin Reynaud and staring Alex Lutz, Ana Girardot and Kristin Scott Thomas is an intense, exciting drama starring Alex Lutz, Ana Girardot and Oscar-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas will premier on August 27th, 2021 just before the US Open at New York City’s Quad Cinema as well as via Virtual Cinema.