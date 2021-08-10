2021 BNP Paribas Open Expands Men’s Event to Two Weeks

Fans watch the Stadium 1 match between Simona Halep from Romania and Caroline Dolehide from USA during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Combined Mandatory Event Slated For October 4-17, 2021



INDIAN WELLS, Calif., August 9, 2021 – The BNP Paribas Open, a combined mandatory ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event, has expanded its men’s event from one week to two, it was announced today by Tournament Director Tommy Haas. The tournament will be held October 4 – 17, 2021.



While the first-ever fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open was already slated to feature a women’s event with 96-player singles draw and 32-team doubles draw, the men’s event will now have the same size fields as well.



With health and safety as the tournament’s top priority, the BNP Paribas Open will require all fans, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors to show valid proof of full vaccination in order to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament. In addition, depending on the COVID-19 conditions at the time of the tournament, additional testing as well as mask mandates in certain seating areas may be required by the Riverside County health department and the state of California. The guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP Tours.



Tickets are on sale and fans can visit bnpparibasopen.com/tickets to learn more. Additional information related to health and safety protocols will be shared on bnpparibasopen.com and fans are encouraged to sign-up for email updates to stay up to date with information pertaining to the tournament this fall.



