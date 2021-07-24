ATP Action – Tennis Photos from Los Cabos and Swiss Open

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Hugo Gaston of France celebrates his victory against Laslo Djere of Serbia during the semi final round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
Benoit Paire of France in action against Casper Ruud of Norway during the quarter final round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
John Isner of the USA in action against Brandon Nakashima of the USA during the semi-final match of the Los Cabos Open tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes
Casper Ruud of Norway in action against Benoit Paire of France during the quarter final round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
Taylor Fritz of the USA in action against Cameron Norrie of Britain during their semi-final match at the Los Cabos Open tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes
Laslo Djere of Serbia in action against Hugo Gaston of France during the semi final round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
epa09360947 Brandon Nakashima of the USA in action against John Isner of the USA during the semi-final match of the Los Cabos Open tennis tournament in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes