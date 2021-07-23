10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Let The Games Begin – Olympic Photos from the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremonies

Let The Games Begin – Olympic Photos from the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremonies

Drones form a globe in the sky over the National Stadium in Tokyo during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
A general view of the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka receives the Olympic flame to light the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka holds up the torch after lighting the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
Fireworks go off at the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
The Olympic cauldron is lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON