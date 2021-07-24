10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Tokyo 2020 – Day One Women’s Singles Tennis Photos

Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Mona Barthel of Germany during the women’s singles first round match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland arrives on the court before the match versus Jessica Pegula of the USA during their women’s single tennis first round match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Jessica Pegula of the USA serves a ball to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women’s single tennis first round match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Mona Barthel of Germany in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women’s singles first round match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski
Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in action against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia during the women’s single tennis first round match at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Mona Barthel of Germany in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women’s singles first round match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Mona Barthel of Germany during their women’s singles first round match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI
Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in action against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia during the women’s single tennis first round match at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON