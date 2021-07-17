10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/18/21

Top-seeded Casper Ruud faces Federico Coria in the Bastad final on Sunday. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD



Nordea Open
Bastad, Sweden
June 12-July 18th, 2021
€419,470

Bastad Honoured For 11 Straight Years
The Nordea Open in Bastad was voted by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for 11 consecutive years from 2002-12. With the exception of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held every summer since 1948 and has consistently improved as an event. In 2011, Robin Soderling became the first multiple Swedish titlist since Magnus Norman in 2000.

Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, July 18th: click here