Newport Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/17/21

Alexander BUBLIK (KAZ) [1] takes on Kevin ANDERSON (RSA) [8].





Hall of Fame Open

Newport, RI, USA

June 12-July 18th, 2021

$466,870

Feel The History In Newport

The first U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championship was played in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1881 on the now legendary grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum. That tournament evolved into the US Open. The Hall of Fame Open remains the only professional tournament played on grass in North America.

Singles Draw

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here



Order of Play for Saturday, July 17th: click here







