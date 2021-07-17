Don't Miss
Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/18/21
-
- Updated: July 17, 2021
Hamburg European Open
Hamburg, Germany
June 12-July 18th, 2021
€1,030,900
Hamburg A Highlight Of Summer Clay Circuit
The Hamburg European Open welcomes 32 top singles players and 16 doubles teams to the summer clay-court event as one of the 13 ATP Tour 500 stops. The tournament is held in the heart of Hamburg at the Rothenbaum Tennis Center, which features a retractable roof stadium.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, July 18th: click here
