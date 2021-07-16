10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/17/21

Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/17/21

No. 2-seeded Barbora Krejcikova continues her quest for a third title in 2021 in Prague. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON


Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, July 17th: click here 


Top-seeded Tamara Zidansek plays for a spot in the Lausanne final. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, July 17th: click here

Yulia Putintseva is the top seed in Budapest. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN



Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, July 17th click here 