Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/18/21

No. 8-seeded Tereza Martincova plays second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in the third all-Czech final in Prague history. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE


Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, July 18th: click here 


Top-seeded Tamara Zidansek plays for her first WTA title in Lausanne. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, July 18th: click here

Top-seeded Yulia Putintseva plays for the Budapest title. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN



Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, July 18th click here 