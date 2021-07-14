10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21

Roland Garros singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova plays Ysaline Bonaventure in Prague on Thursday. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON



Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, July 15th: click here 


Fourth-seeded Camila Giorgi takes on Zarina Diyas in Lausanne on Thursday. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, July 15th: click here

Danielle Collins takes Centre Court in Budapest on Thursday. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, July 15th click here 