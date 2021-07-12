10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Wimbledon 2021 Fan Photos

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gives his tennis racquet to a young fan after winning the men’s final against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A fan holds a sign for Roger Federer during Roger Federer of Switzerland second round match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 01 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
A fan holds a sign reading ‘Italy fans until 8 pm’ during the men’s final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/STEVE PASTON / POOL
A spectator and fan of Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 01 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Fans look at direction for the the 1st round matches at the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Fans watch a replay of the 2019 Wimbledon Men’s Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland as matches are delayed due to rain at the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Fans sit under their umbrellas as matches are delayed due to rain at the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Fans look on and wait for the 1st round matches to begin at the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL