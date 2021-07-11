Wimbledon Photo Gallery Men’ Championship Trophy Shots

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Novak Djokovic captured his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam crown equaling rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s mark. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
The moment of victory: Novak Djokovic falls to Centre Court after winning the Wimbledon men’s final against Matteo Berrettini. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his coach Goran Ivanisevic and manager Edoardo Artaldi after winning Wimbledon. EPA-EFE/STEVE PASTON / POOL
“For sure Novak was better than me also at that. He’s a great champion. He’s writing the history of this sport so he deserves all the credit,” Matteo Berrettini said after his maiden major final. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia is presented the trophy by Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (R) after winning his third straight Wimbledon championship. EPA-EFE/STEVE PASTON / POOL
“Today standing with a sixth Wimbledon it’s incredible. Amazing,” Novak Djokovic said. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Matteo Berrettini made history as the first Italian player, male or female, to contest the Wimbledon singles final. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Novak Djokovic won his record-extending eighth major title since celebrating his 30th birthday. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Novak Djokovic envisions golden glory joining Steffi Graf as the second player to win the single-season Golden Grand Slam. “I could definitely envision that happening,” Djokovic said. “I’m hoping. I’m definitely gonna give it a shot.” EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY