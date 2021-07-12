10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Editor’s Choice – Wimbledon in Photos

Spectators watching on as Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy on the balcony of the Clubhouse after winning the Gentlemen’s Singles at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / Bob Martin
Serena Williams of the USA arrives for her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after winning her women’s final match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 10 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Roger Federer of Switzerland walks across the players bridge at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / Ben Solomon
Angelique Kerber of Germany in action during her quarter final match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 06 July 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Alexander Zverev of Germany playing against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the fourth round of the Gentlemen’s Singles at The Championships 2021 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 05 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / Jonathan Nackstrand
Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts during a training session at the at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / David Gray
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the 3rd round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 02 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their 3rd round match at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 02 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Venus Williams of the USA in action against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their second round match at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA