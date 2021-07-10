- Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/11/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for the Wimbledon Final: Djokovic vs. Berrettini
- Ash Barty Wins Wimbledon 2021 • 50th Anniversary Of Evonne Goolagong’s Championship Win
- Berrettini has Always Been the Biggest Threat to Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2021
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Ladies’ Championship Trophy Shots
- Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova Restore Order to Women’s Tennis in Wimbledon Final • We Call it the FILA Championship Finals
- Novak Djokovic Eyes Up History as Matteo Berrettini has Already Made it
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 11 Starring Berrettini, Djokovic, Shapavolov and More!
- “Mr. FILA”, Martin Frederick Mulligan
- Celebrating 25 years, Richard Krajicek’s Wimbledon Win Commemorated by The Royal Dutch Mint
- Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/10/21
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Wimbledon semifinals: Djokovic vs. Shapovalov
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Wimbledon semifinals: Berrettini vs. Hurkacz
- Hubi Hurkacz Steered by His Coach Craig Boynton Work their way into Wimbledon Semis
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 10 Starring Barty, Kerber, Pliskova and More!
Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/11/21
-
- Updated: July 10, 2021
The Championships Wimbledon
SW19, Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 28-July 11th, 2021
£35,016,000
The 134th Championships Wimbledon
The grass-court Grand Slam returns in full glory this month. The 2020 Wimbledon was cancelled due to the pandemic marking the first time in 75 years The Championships were not contested. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is halfway to the calendar Grand Slam, is defending men’s champion. Simona Halep, who swept Serena Williams in the 2019 final, is defending ladies’ champion. Five-time former Wimbledon champion champion Venus Williams and two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray are among the prominent wild cards in the field. The All England Club awarded a total of £38 million in prize money to competitors at The Championships, 2019. This year, the total prize money is £35,016,000.
Singles Draw
Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: click here
Ladies’ Singles Draw: click here
Boys’ Singles Draw: click here
Girls’ Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw
Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: click here
Ladies’ Doubles Draw: click here
Mixed Doubles Draw: click here
Boys’ Doubles Draw: click here
Girls’ Doubles Draw: click here
Completed Qualifying Draws
Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, July 11th: click here