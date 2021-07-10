10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Wimbledon Photo Gallery Ladies’ Championship Trophy Shots

Wimbledon Photo Gallery Ladies’ Championship Trophy Shots

Ashleigh Barty topped Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 to win her first Wimbledon championship. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after winning her women’s final match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Championships. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Ashleigh Barty joins Ann Jones, Martina Hingis and Amelie Mauresmo as the fourth Wimbledon girls’ champion to raise the Rosewater Dish. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
No. 8-seeded Karolina Pliskova fought hard to force a final set but came up short to Ash Barty. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Karolina Pliskova receives the runner-up trophy from Kate the Duchess of Cambridge after losing her women’s final match against Ashleigh Barty. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Ashleigh Barty receives the Rosewater Dish from Kate the Duchess of Cambridge after winning her maiden Wimbledon title. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Ashleigh Barty won her second Grand Slam title two years after winning her maiden major at Roland Garros. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
“I want to genuinely thank every single person in this stadium. You have made my dream so special thank you so much,” Ashleigh Barty said. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova face the cameras at Wimbledon. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Ashleigh Barty celebrated the 50th anniversary of her tennis mentor, Evonne Goolagong’s amazing run to the 1971 Wimbledon title, capturing the Rosewater Dish. “I hope she’s proud,” Barty said of Goolagong. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY