10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / A Day of Rest – Photo Gallery From Wimbledon’s Aorangi Practice Courts

A Day of Rest – Photo Gallery From Wimbledon’s Aorangi Practice Courts

Coco Gauff of the USA arrives for a training session at the at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / David Gray
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus arrives for a training session at the at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / David Gray
Novak Djokovic of Serbia warms up for a practice session at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / David Gray
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays with a small football during a practice session at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / David Gray
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays with a small football during a practice session at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / David Gray
Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts during a training session at the at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / David Gray
Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts during a training session at the at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / David Gray
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after a training session at the Aorangi Practice Courts at The Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC / Jonathan Nackstrand