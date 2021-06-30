10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 3 Starring Djokovic, Berrettini, Venus and More!

In a rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic swept Kevin Anderson for his 16th straight Wiimbledon win. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Venus Williams’ 90th Grand Slam singles appearance came to an end to Ons Jabeur, who made history as the first Tunisian to make the Wimbledon third round. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini topped Guido Pella to remain undefeated on grass this year. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
No. 3-seeded Elina Svitolina battled by Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in her opener. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Kei Nishikori beat Alexei Popyrin of Australia for his 100th career major match win becoming the 12th active player to attain that milestone. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Camila Giorgi dismissed Jil Teichmann and will play Australian Open semifinalist Karolina Muchova in round two. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
British No. 1 Daniel Evans of Britain celebrates winning against Dusan Lajovic. Evans will face American Sebastian Korda for a spot in the fourth round. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Qualifier Oscar Otte of Germany built a two-sets-to-one lead over Andy Murray. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Fans view order of play at The Championships. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL