Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 2 Starring Federer, Barty, Serena, Kyrgios and More!

“I definitely got lucky,” Roger Federer said after advancing to the Wimbledon second round for the 18th consecutive appearance. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Adrian Mannarino built a two-sets-to-one lead over Roger Federer before suffering a right knee injury that forced him to retire from their Wimbledon opener. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
A tearful Serena Williams retired at 3-3 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after injuring her right knee. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
“Oh my God I can’t believe it,” Roger Federer said after being informed of Serena Williams’ retirement. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Playing her first grass match in two years, Ashleigh Barty topped Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-7, 6-1. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Five months after Carla Suarez Navarro completed her last chemotherapy session she pushed world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to three sets. “She’s an exceptional person, a great fighter, a great competitor, and very well-loved and respected in the locker room,” Barty said. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Playing his first match since the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios took Ugo Humbert to five sets. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Maria Sakkari swept Arantxa Rus in her Wimbledon opener. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Contesting his record 77th consecutive major, Feliciano Lopez fell to British No. 1 Dan Evans. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Venus Williams was victorious in her record 90th major appearance. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA