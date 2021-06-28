Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 1 Starring Murray, Djokovic, Sabalenka, Stephens and More!

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Playing his first Wimbledon singles match in four years, Andy Murray toppled 24th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the second round for the 13th time. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Sloane Stephens upset two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
American Frances Tiafoe scored day one’s biggest upset toppling third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
“He was coming in. I was staying back. That obviously helped him enormously to get a lead, psychological lead, and give him that win,” French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas said of Frances Tiafoe. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka powered past Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated British wild card Jack Draper for his 15th straight Wimbledon win. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
“I thought the atmosphere was incredible today, playing against such an amazing player like Novak, someone that we all admire,” said 19-year-old Jack Draper after his Grand Slam debut. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Former champion Garbine Muguruza stormed through 11 straight games in a 6-0, 6-1 sweep of Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Fans watch a replay of the 2019 Wimbledon Men’s Final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer during the Wimbledon rain-delay today. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA