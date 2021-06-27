Hot Shots from Wimbledon and the Mallorca Championship • Tennis Photo Gallery

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
British player Andy Murray attends a press conference in the main interview room ahead of the Wimbledon Championships held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC/Florian Eisele / POOL
Swiss player Roger Federer attends a press conference in the main interview room ahead of the Wimbledon Championships held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC/Florian Eisele / POOL
Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev poses with his trophy after winning the Mallorca Championship ATP final tennis match against US Sam Querrey held in Santa Ponca, Majorca, Spain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during a practice match on the practice courts ahead of the Wimbledon Championships held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC/David Gray / POOL
Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev (L) poses with his trophy after winning the Mallorca Championship ATP final tennis match against US player Sam Querrey (R) held in Santa Ponca, Majorca, Spain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
Johanna Konta of Britain attends a press conference in the main interview room ahead of the Wimbledon Championships held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC/Florian Eisele / POOL
Kei Nishikori of Japan during a practice match on the practice courts ahead of the Wimbledon Championships held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC/Simon Bruty / POOL
Iga Swiatek of Poland attends a press conference in the main interview room ahead of the Wimbledon Championships held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Britain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/AELTC/Florian Eisele / POOL
Italian tennis player Simone Bolelli (R) and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez (L) celebrate with their trophiers after winning against New Zealand’s Marcus Danielli and Austrian Philipp Oswald during their Doubles final match at the Mallorca Championschip ATP tennis tournament held in Santa Ponca, Mallorca, Spain, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA