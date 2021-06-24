10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Hot Shots from Mallorca Tennis Photo Gallery

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic plays with his son Stefan following his double match with teammate Carlos Gomez-Herrera of Spain against Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia and Nikola Cacic of Serbia, at Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament’s held at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Mallorca, Balearic islands, Spain, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreno Busta in action against Czech Jiri Vesely during their Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament’s round of 16 game at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Majorca island, eastern Spain, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (L) and teammate Carlos Gomez-Herrera of Spain react during their double match against Marcel Granollers of Spain and Argentinian Horacio Zeballos during their Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament’s double match held at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Mallorca, Balearic islands, Spain, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev in action against French Corentin Moutet during their Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament’s round of 16 match held at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Mallorca, Balearic islands, Spain, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in action against French Adrian Mannarino during their Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament round of 16 match held at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Mallorca, Balearic islands, Spain, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
Australian Jordan Thompson in action against Slovakian tennis player Lukas Klein during their match at Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Majorca island, eastern Spain, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
US tennis player Sam Querrey in action against Spanish Roberto Carballes Baena during their Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament’s round of 16 match held at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Mallorca, Balearic islands, Spain, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA
Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud hits the ball against US Tennys Sandgren during their Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament’s round of 16 game at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Majorca island, eastern Spain, 22 June 2021. Ruud won 6-3 and 6-4. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA