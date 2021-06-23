Some WIMBLEDON Tennis on THE TENNIS CHANNEL • Also Check ESPN, Feeds, and Streams

Tennis Channel’s coverage of Wimbledon, the world’s oldest tennis tournament, begins Monday, June 28, at 4:30 p.m. ET. (eastern time)

White dress, manicured grass courts, strawberries and cream, Pimm’s Cups, and perhaps a friendly wager or two are back in London this year as tennis’ most traditional event resumes its place in the pantheon of annual summer competition. The 13th season of Tennis Channel’s Wimbledon Primetime will again feature daily matches, highlights, special reports, and a lineup of Hall of Famers and former players who know what it feels like to step onto courts that are synonymous with the sport itself. The typical daily schedule offers two editions, one at 4:30 p.m. ET, and a second at 8:00 pm.

Wimbledon Primetime will air every day of the two-week event, including the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles and doubles championships on the weekend of July 10 and 11. A daily schedule can be found at: www.tennischannel.com/schedule.

Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova (@Martina) and Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76) have won a combined 22 Wimbledon singles, doubles and mixed-doubles championships, and are back as Tennis Channel analysts during this year’s tournament. Fellow Hall of Famer Jim Courier also returns, and was a singles finalist in London in 1993. Renowned coach Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone), who guided all-time greats Pete Sampras and Roger Federer to championship glory at the event, will share his insight again for the network as well.

Sports Illustrated’s and CBS 60 Minutes’ Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) will provide analysis and special reports seasoned with his unique point of view.

Editor Note • we are hearing complaints right and left. Tennis channel pushed tennis channel plus so hard at the French Open many of our readers bought it. This schedule appears the tennis channel is showing nothing LIVE? Where’s NBC? ESPN on three platforms? Where’s the “peacock” that got viewers in their tennis elbows during French semi-day? Switching snd flipping thru channels to try and find tennis … so suits what’s up?