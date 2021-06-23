Denis Shapovalov Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics

“Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone’s safety,” said Denis Shapovalov announcing he won’t travel to Tokyo for the Olympics. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Denis Shapovalov has stepped out of next month’s Tokyo Olympics citing safety concerns.

The 12th-ranked Canadian announced he’s opting out of the Olympics in a social media post.

“After careful consideration I wanted to let you know that I will not be participating in the Olympics this year,” Shapovalov posted on Twitter. “Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone’s safety.”

US Open quarterfinalist Shapovalov joins Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Roberto Bautista Agut in withdrawing from the Tokyo Games.

In a conference call with the media to promote ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage, Hall of Famer John McEnroe, who served as Shapovalov’s Laver Cup captain, says he sees both Shapovalov and good buddy Felix Auger-Aliassime as future Grand Slam champions.

“Both [Denis and Felix] could go pretty deep [at Wimbledon], without a doubt. I think both have made some great strides and progress,” McEnroe said. “Denis is a little more advanced. I’d give him the slight edge. Felix just beat Roger [Federer]. His confidence is on the rise. He’s looking to be more aggressive and move forward more.

“It’s a tough call. I would give Denis a slight edge at this particular time. I think both of them are going to win majors at some stage in the not-too-distant future. “