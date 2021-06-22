Don't Miss
- Viking International Eastbourne Draws and Order of Play for 6/23/21
- Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 6/23/21
- Stan Wawrinka Undergoes Second Left Foot Surgery
- Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 6/22/21
- Tennis Trophy Photo Gallery from cinch Championships, Bett1 Open, and Noventi Open
- Order Of Play for LTA’s Viking International Eastbourne
- Mouthwatering First Round Match Ups • Eastbourne Tennis 2021 • WTA | ATP
- Rafa and Osaka out of Wimbledon – but what next for Osaka?
- Milos Raonic will not be Ready for Wimbledon due to Calf Injury
- Viking Classic Birmingham Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/20/21
- Bett1 Open Berlin Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/20/21
- Queen’s Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/20/21
- Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/20/21
- Former Kings of Queen’s Murray and Lopez make Their Exits at the Hands of Top Two Seeds
- Bett1 Open Berlin Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/19/21
Viking International Eastbourne Draws and Order of Play for 6/23/21
-
- Updated: June 22, 2021
Viking International Eastbourne
Eastbourne, United Kingdom
June 21-26th, 2021
Grass-Court Tennis Visits British South Coast
The Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club welcomes grass-court tennis back this month. The Viking International Eastbourne celebrates its 46th anniversary of women’s tennis and its 10th anniversary of the men’s event this month. After two years in Nottingham, the ATP Tour event returned to Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, for a combined ATP Tour and WTA event in 2017.
Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, June 23rd: click here
← Previous Story Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 6/23/21