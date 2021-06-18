Buy RF’s Car: Roger Federer’s Mercedes is a Wild Card at Bonhams Bonmont Car Auction

Roger Federer’s 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series is up for auction in Switzerland this weekend.

You may never match Roger Federer’s drive on court, but now you can drive Federer’s ride off court.

One of the most powerful Mercedes formerly driven by Federer will be offered for the first time at auction this weekend (20 June) before a home crowd at the Bonhams Bonmont Sale in Cheserex, Switzerland.

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series was delivered new to Federer, holder of 20 Grand Slam titles, in the year he secured his first Grand Slam of all four major tennis titles, with his name being the first in the vehicle’s registration document. It has an estimate of CHF150,000 – 200,000.

One of fewer than 1000 produced, the CLK63 AMG two-door coupé was, at the time, the most powerful of the Mercedes-Benz AMG series. With its 6.2-litre engine producing 507bhp, the AMG is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph (100 kmh) in 4.7 seconds and has a limited top speed of 188mph, comfortably exceeding Federer’s fastest recorded serve of 143mph.

An interior view of Roger Federer’s Mercedes up for auction this weekend.

The AMG’s specification is as impressive as Federer’s player statistics. As a track-focused Black Variant, the suitably sporty Grand Tourer’s V8-engine is matched to a Speedshift 7-speed paddle shift automatic transmission and a mainly hand-built tuned exhaust system. Inside the stripped out interior features bucket seats front and rear and a carbon fibre fascia.

The Mercedes-Benz lines up with a 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera, originally presented as a prize to his fellow former Swiss tennis player and former world number one, Martina Hingis. The Indian Red early 996 variant, which has an estimate of CHF 35,000 – 45,000 was registered in Hingis’ mother’s name as the former world number one was only 17 at the time and did not yet have her driver’s licence.

The Bonhams Bonmont Sale 2021 will be held as a traditional live auction on Sunday, June 20, with bids accepted from clients in the room (respecting social distancing and all local COVID-related guidelines).

Martina Hingis’ Porsche 911 Carrera is up for auction.

The sale will also be available the Bonhams App, which provides registered bidders the opportunity to bid in real time online via Bonhams.com while watching the auctioneer and videos of cars on offer. Absentee and telephone bids are also encouraged.

Pre-sale viewing will take place at the Bonmont Golf & Country Club on June 19 and the morning of June 20. For more information, please visit the Bonhams Bonmont Sale.