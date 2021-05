Geneva Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/22/21

No. 3-seeded Casper Ruud faces second-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the Geneva Open final on Saturday. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Geneva Open

Geneva, Switzerland

€481,270

May 16-22, 2021

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer launches his clay-court campaign on home soil at the Geneva Open. The Gonet Geneva Open returned to the Swiss city in 2015 for the first time since 1991. The ATP 250 tournament is staged at the Tennis Club de Genève at the Parc des Eaux-Vives, the oldest and largest tennis club in Switzerland. Swiss players have won the event on four occasions, with Stan Wawrinka notably winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.



Geneva Open Draws

Men’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]

Men’s Doubles Main Draw: [click here]



Order of Play for Saturday, May 22nd: [Click Here]