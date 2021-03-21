10sBalls.com
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Final Photo Gallery: Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev wears the sombrero and raises the champion’s trophy after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Acapulco final. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Alexander Zverev saved a set point at 5-6 in the second set defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(3) in the Acapulco final. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
“I was very close once again to clinch and get that title, but it wasn’t meant to be… I played well.” said Stefanos Tsitsipas. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Stefanos Tsitsipas surged to a 4-1 lead and had three break points for a shot at a 5-1 lead, but Alexander Zverev held firm. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
“I have a very strong relationship with Mexico and with this tournament. I came here with a goal and I achieved it, and I’m very happy with that.” Alexander Zverev said. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Stefanos Tsitsipas fell to 5-8 in career finals. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Alexander Zverev celebrates his 14th career title after a 6-4 , 7-6(3) victory in the Acapulco final. EPA-EFE/David Guzman