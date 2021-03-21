10sBalls.com
¡Viva México! Trophy Photos from the 2021 Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Alexander Zverev raises the champion’s trophy after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel ATP 500 tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, 20 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Zverev won 6-4 and 7-6(3). EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Ken and Neal Skupski edged past top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in straight sets to win the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.
The Skupski Brothers won 7-6(3), 6-4 in an hour and 34 minutes.