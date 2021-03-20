Don't Miss
- St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/21/21
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21
- St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21
- Celebrating Women’s History Month • From The Vault • Judy Murray Tennis Icon To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award For Her Boundless Growth Of The Sport
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Photo Gallery with Zverev, Musetti, Tsitsipas and More
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21
- St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks For the Dubai ATP Semifinals: Rublev vs. Karatsev and Shapovalov vs. Harris
- Celebrating Women’s History Month • From The Vault • Gladys Heldman by Richard Evans
- Tennis has a Popularity and Power Problem • Just Ask Djokovic
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/18/21
- Acapulco Tennis News • Musetti Wins Another Marathon over Tiafoe, Tsitsipas and Dimitrov also Advance
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Photo Gallery From Day 3 in Acapulco
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/21/21
-
- Updated: March 20, 2021
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy – St. Petersburg, Russia
$565,530
March 15-21st, 2021
Russians Dominate St. Petersburg Field
Ten Russian women line up for the sixth edition of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, including former Top 10 trio, Daria Kasatkina, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Vera Zvonareva. However, it is Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova seeded No.1 in Russia’s second city with Veronika Kudermetova seeded second. Kiki Bertens, the 2020 champion, is not back to defend her crown.
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Sunday, March 21st: [Click Here]
← Previous Story Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21