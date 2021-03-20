Don't Miss
- St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/21/21
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21
- St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21
- Celebrating Women’s History Month • From The Vault • Judy Murray Tennis Icon To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award For Her Boundless Growth Of The Sport
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Photo Gallery with Zverev, Musetti, Tsitsipas and More
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21
- St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks For the Dubai ATP Semifinals: Rublev vs. Karatsev and Shapovalov vs. Harris
- Celebrating Women’s History Month • From The Vault • Gladys Heldman by Richard Evans
- Tennis has a Popularity and Power Problem • Just Ask Djokovic
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/18/21
- Acapulco Tennis News • Musetti Wins Another Marathon over Tiafoe, Tsitsipas and Dimitrov also Advance
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Photo Gallery From Day 3 in Acapulco
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21
-
- Updated: March 20, 2021
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Open – Acapulco, Mexico
$1,204,960
March 15-20th, 2021
Tsitsipas is Top Seed in Acapulco
Australian Open semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas heads the field in Acapulco, which has been voted best tournament in its category three times by ATP players. Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion, and 2019 finalist Alexander Zverev are among the impact players in the draw.
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Open
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Saturday, March 20th: [Click Here]