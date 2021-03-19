Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws and Order of Play for 3/20/21

Lloyd Harris edged third-seeded Denis Shapovalov to become the first qualifier to reach the Dubai final in tournament history. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships – Dubai, U.A.E.

$2,048,855

March 14-20th, 2021

Thiem Heads Dubai Field

US Open champion Dominic Thiem heads the field and red-hot Andrey Rublev is seeded second at the ATP 500 tournament. Neither reigning champion Novak Djokovic, eight-time champion Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal are competing this week in Dubai creating opportunity for a first-time champion. Federer and Djokovic combined to capture nine of the last 12 Dubai championships.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]

Singles Main Draw: [click here]

Doubles Main Draw: [click here]

Order of Play for Saturday, March 20th: [Click Here]