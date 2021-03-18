Don't Miss
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21
-
- Updated: March 18, 2021
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships – Dubai, U.A.E.
$2,048,855
March 14-20th, 2021
Thiem Heads Dubai Field
US Open champion Dominic Thiem heads the field and red-hot Andrey Rublev is seeded second at the ATP 500 tournament. Neither reigning champion Novak Djokovic, eight-time champion Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal are competing this week in Dubai creating opportunity for a first-time champion. Federer and Djokovic combined to capture nine of the last 12 Dubai championships.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Friday, March 19th: [Click Here]
