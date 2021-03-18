St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21

Daria Kasatkina is one of a record seven Russian women into the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy – St. Petersburg, Russia

$565,530

March 15-21st, 2021

Russians Dominate St. Petersburg Field

Ten Russian women line up for the sixth edition of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, including former Top 10 trio, Daria Kasatkina, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Vera Zvonareva. However, it is Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova seeded No.1 in Russia’s second city with Veronika Kudermetova seeded second. Kiki Bertens, the 2020 champion, is not back to defend her crown.

