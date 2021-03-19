Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 3/19/21

Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti beat Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals and will face top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas for a spot in the Acapulco final. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Abierto Mexicano Telcel Open – Acapulco, Mexico

$1,204,960

March 15-20th, 2021

Tsitsipas is Top Seed in Acapulco

Australian Open semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas heads the field in Acapulco, which has been voted best tournament in its category three times by ATP players. Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion, and 2019 finalist Alexander Zverev are among the impact players in the draw.

