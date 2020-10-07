10sBalls • French Open Tennis Photo Gallery of Nadal, Djokovic, Kvitova, Tsitsipas, Rublev, and Kenin

10sBalls.com
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Laura Siegemund of Germany during their women’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Andrey Rublev of Russia in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (mirrored in glass on the left side) in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Sofia Kenin of the USA in action against Danielle Collins of the USA during their women’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their men’s quarterfinal match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

