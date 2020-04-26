Tennis Stars RAFA Nadal, Andy Murray, Bianca Andreescu Are Among Contestants Playing In Virtual Madrid Open

By Ricky Dimon

The Mutua Madrid Open begins on Monday.

Well, something like that….

Turning to the world of video games during these times of coronavirus, tennis will present the Mutua Madrid Ope Virtual Pro from April 27-30. A total of 32 players–16 men and 16 women–are taking their talents to gaming while the actual tennis tours are suspended at least through the grass-court swing.

The men’s field consists of:

Rafael Nadal

Andy Murray

Denis Shapovalov

Benoit Paire

Dominic Thiem

Diego Schwartzman

John Isner

David Ferrer

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fabio Fognini

Kei Nishikori

Frances Tiafoe

Alexander Zverev

Karen Khachanov

David Goffin

Lucas Pouille

The women’s field consists of:

Karolina Pliskova

Belinda Bencic

Carla Suarez Navarro

Fiona Ferro

Bianca Andreescu

Madison Keys

Kristina Mladenovic

Caroline Wozniacki

Elina Svitolina

Johanna Konta

Victoria Azarenka

Sorana Cirstea

Kiki Bertens

Angelique Kerber

Donna Vecic

Genie Bouchard

On both the men’s and women’s side, there are four round-robin groups with four players each. The top two players in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Round-robin matches are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday before the knockout rounds take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lo and behold, even in the virtual world players are being forced to withdraw from tennis tournaments. Yes, it’s basically virtual reality. Instead of being hit by an actual injury this time around, the oft-injured Monfils withdrew on Sunday because of…wait for it…streaming rights. That’s right; the Frenchman apparently has a contract with Twitch, but this event is being streamed on Facebook.

“Sadly I will not be able to participate in the Virtual Mutua Madrid Open due to conflicting rights between streaming platforms,” Monfils wrote on Twitter. “I wish all the best to all players and I hope to be able to play next time.”

Monfils had been in a group with Nadal, Murray, and Shapovalov. Now that foursome includes Paire instead of Monfils.

“We’ve had a great response from all the players,” said Feliciano Lopez, the director of the real Mutua Madrid Open tournament. “From the first moment when the initiative was conceived, they were prepared to help. It’s the first virtual tournament. It’ll be a fantastic tournament, the bar is high, the players are ready and it’s certainly going to be spectacular.”

“Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: