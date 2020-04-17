Tennis News • Laver Cup Officially Calls Off 2020 Event, Back To Boston In 2021

By Ricky Dimon

The Laver Cup on Friday announced that it is cancelling its 2020 event as the coronavirus crisis continues to reshuffle the tennis calendar.

This season’s installment of the annual Team Europe vs. Team World competition has been in doubt ever since the French Open made a rogue move from its traditional May/June spot on the calendar to late September and early October. That directly conflicted with the Laver Cup’s original Sept. 25-27 dates in Boston, Mass.

Laver Cup officials did not directly mention the coronavirus in its statement, instead appearing to point a finger at the Roland Garros decision.

“Event organizers toady announced that the Laver Cup will not be held in 2020, but will return to Boston in 2021, a move prompted by the changes to the international tennis calendar which a scheduling conflict with other major international tennis events. The fourth edition of the Laver Cup will now be held at the TD Garden in Boston from September 24-26, 2021.”

Roger Federer and his agent Tony Godsick, two of the Laver Cup’s masterminds, weighed in on Friday’s development.

“It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” Federer said. “Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021.”

“We needed to make a decision now on our event,” Godsick added. “We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts.”

The tennis tours are currently suspended through Wimbledon, with a best possible scenario of a July 13 restart.

“Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.

Editors Note • This is a great event. We love it. But ticket buyers really had a major headache this year. If one followed on social media • especially on twitter. The fans were driven crazy with high prices. Long waits on phones or online. And bought seats that were mysteries to them as to the locations. Maybe with a spare year Tony and his Team 8 can help organize a better system. Tennis is in the hospitality business. In general • They ask for a lot of $$$ from fans but treat them poorly. Just saying (LJ)

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: