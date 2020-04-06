Tennis Update • Djokovic, Nadal, Federer And The Rest Of The Top 10: Where Are They And What Are They Doing?

By Ricky Dimon

The ATP and WTA Tours are suspended indefinitely–along with just about every other sport around the world–during the ongoing and spreading coronavirus crisis. If there is any good news, it’s that this happened during the era of social media. As such, we are able to keep up with the athletes and find out where and how they are spending their time away from sports. Twenty years ago or so, that would not have been the case. We would have had no idea what anyone was doing, unable to connect in any way shape or form with out favorite athletes.

But these days we can. That’s not to say this isn’t a terrible time to be a sports fan; the point is simply that it could be even worse. For now, let’s take a look at how the Top 10 players on the ATP Tour are spending their time away from tennis.

1. Novak Djokovic – The world No. 1 reigning Australian Open champion is with his family at a home in Marbella, Spain. He has donated 1 million euros worth of medical supplies to fight the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, while also playing some makeshift indoor tennis at home.

2. Rafael Nadal – There will be no spring clay-court swing, but on the bright side the French Open is currently postponed instead of cancelled. That is good news for Nadal. For now, the world No. 2 is at home in Mallorca. He set up a fundraiser with fellow Spaniard Pau Gasol with the goal of raising 11 million euros to fight the coronavirus in Spain.



3. Dominic Thiem – The two-time French Open runner-up is at home in Austria with his family and dog, who is “the happiest about this situation because he can see us now for a long time.” Thiem says he is also working out and perfecting his video-game skills–specifically FIFA.

4. Roger Federer – For a moment it looked like this would as good a time as any for Federer for there to be a stoppage of play. The 38-year-old was going to be out until the grass-court swing, anyway. But then Wimbledon got cancelled. Nonetheless, Federer still appears to be in a good mood at home in Switzerland. He has also donated 1 million francs to Swiss-based families in need.

5. Daniil Medvedev – Unfortunately it looks like we will never find out how Medvedev would have followed up his breakout 2019 campaign. Instead of playing tennis, the Russian is at home in Monte-Carlo trying to keep up with Thiem in the race for worldwide FIFA domination. He’s also doing some interesting artwork.

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas – After continuing his world travels that he began during the offseason, Tsitsipas has realized the merits of staying at his home (at this point it’s not like he has a choice!). While at his Monte-Carlo residence, Greek has created a quarantine fitness program for anyone to see and use themselves. He is also trying (and failing?) to learn French.

7. Alexander Zverev – Zverev is at his home in Florida along with his brother, Mischa, and BFF Marcelo Melo. The German has asked for television show and board-game recommendations from his Twitter followers.

8. Matteo Berrettini – In California last month for the Indian Wells Masters, Berrettini did not fly home to Monte-Carlo. He has remained in the United States (presumably somewhere in California) with girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic and also Felix Auger-Aliassime.



9. Gael Monfils – Monfils and girlfriend Elina Svitolina were also in Cali for a while, but they reportedly got on one of the last flights back to France in mid-to-late March. The Frenchman has been busy playing video games and he recently set up a Twitch account, while Svitolina has jumped on the TikTok train.

10. David Goffin – Unlike Monfils, had not been enjoying the best of seasons on the tennis court. Some down time might be of use for the Belgian. He does not say a whole lot while on tour and he has not said much during this time away, but he is at home in…you guessed it…Monte-Carlo.

