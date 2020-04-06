Sven Groeneveld Goes In To The Vault And Comes Out With Gold –THE TENNIS BADGE CHRONICLES #1 of the Series

Every tennis player and coach around the world is getting creative while at home during this, “stay at home” restrictions. From Stan Wawrinka using Photoshop for his birthday picture, Roger Federer practicing on a backboard in the snow and our 10sBalls.com ambassador and friend Sven Groeneveld has started his, “The Badge Chronicles”. We are sure all the readers will enjoy the chronicles as a sneak peak into life on the tour.

Sven Groeneveld – Roland Garros Credential

Sven Groeneveld – “What to do in lockdown? I decided to Clean Storage! Besides video recorders CD players digital cameras and old tournament badges! Including the winning Coach Badge of 2008”

Sven’s Cell Phone’s over the years! – We all miss the Black Berries…

THE BADGE CHRONICLES

“‘Every Badge has a Story!’ In 2006 I started working as a consultant/coach to Adidas (pictures are always reused each year I forgot the Nike cap) together with Adidas the Adidas player development program was created. A program that was a service to Adidas contracted players for interim coaching, player development and scouting. Paradorn was one of the early adopters. One of the nicest guys on tour and one of the greatest athletes to ever play the game. A top ten player from Thailand with an incredible power game!”

Sven’s Wimbledon credential

