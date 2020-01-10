Tennis “Kit” News • UNIQLO Game Wear For Roger Federer At 2020 Australian Open

We are excited to share with you that UNIQLO is launching a new Game Wear collection, which will be available in select UNIQLO stores and globally on uniqlo.com on January 17th!

The latest drop in the Game Wear line features products made from DRY EX material incorporating polyester fibers recycled from PET bottles. The new items will be worn by UNIQLO’s Global Brand Ambassadors Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, and Gordon Reid will play in all of their future tournaments in Game Wear made exclusively from the sustainable material, starting with the 2020 Australian Open beginning on January 20th.

The collection will come in a full range of sizes, priced from $7.90 to $39.90, and will launch in stores and Uniqlo.com on Friday, January 17th

