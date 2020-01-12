Don't Miss
- TennisBalls Trophy Photo Gallery From The Brisbane International • Pliskova Beats Keys
- Tennis 10sBalls Team Are Either In Melbourne Or On The Way • Here’s Some Thoughts On ATP Cup And Royal Gossip
- Tennis 10sBalls • Ricky’s Preview & Picks For This Week’s Tourneys In Adelaide & Auckland
- 10sBalls Shares A Trophy Gallery Of Team Serbia From The ATP Cup Tennis
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Stefan Bojic | Tennis 10sBalls
- Will Serena Be In Charge Of The Women’s Tennis Ecosystem?
- 2020 Tennis • Changing Of The Guard
- Tennis “Kit” News • UNIQLO Game Wear For Roger Federer At 2020 Australian Open
- Rafa Nadal Rebounds In Doubles For Spain, Djokovic Leads Serbia to ATP Cup Semifinals
- TennisBalls Photo Gallery From The ATP Cup • Goffin, Djokovic, Medvedev, Nadal, Shapovalov, & Agut
10sBalls Shares A Trophy Gallery Of Team Serbia From The ATP Cup Tennis
-
- Updated: January 12, 2020
Team Serbia celebrate winning the ATP Cup on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS
🎾🎾🎾