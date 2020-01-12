10sBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / 10sBalls Shares A Trophy Gallery Of Team Serbia From The ATP Cup Tennis

10sBalls Shares A Trophy Gallery Of Team Serbia From The ATP Cup Tennis

Team Serbia celebrate winning the ATP Cup on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS

Team Serbia celebrates winning the ATP Cup on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS
Team Serbia celebrate winning the ATP Cup on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS
Team Serbia celebrate winning the ATP Cup on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS
Team Serbia celebrates winning the ATP Cup on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS
Team Serbia celebrate after winning the final on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING
Team Serbia celebrate winning the ATP Cup on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on:

Facebook | 10sBalls.com

Twitter | @10sBalls_com

Instagram | @10sballs_com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *