Nadal, Djokovic Continue To Roll At ATP Cup, Thiem Takes Down Schwartzman

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic led their respective nations to 2-0 records at the ATP Cup on Monday.

Spain won the 2019 Davis Cup title two months ago and it is off and running in Perth, too. The Spaniards cruised past Georgia on Saturday before taking care of Uruguay on Monday. Nadal thrashed Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 6-1 on Monday, while Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez, and Pablo Carreno Busta also contributed to a beatdown of the overmatched Uruguayans.

“It was a positive victory,” Nadal assured. “I played a very solid match, my serve worked better than the first day. I think I was returning very well from the baseline. I think I played some very good rallies, changing direction better with my forehand down the line.”

Djokovic improved to 16-0 lifetime against Gael Monfils with a 6-3, 6-2 rout of Gael Monfils as Serbia edged France 2-1. It was 1-1 going into the doubles rubber after Frenchman Benoit Paire took the other singles match, holding off Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4. Djokovic teamed up with Viktor Troicki in doubles to defeat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-3.

“I really show my emotion because I really care about playing for Serbia,” the world No. 2 explained. “But I also care about being on the team with my friends. These guys are some of my best friends in my life and I grew up with Viktor. We played so many doubles matches together in junior days.”

Other winners on Monday were South Africa, Croatia, Japan, and Austria. Among those winning singles matches were Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic, and Dominic Thiem. Having lost to Borna Coric in his ATP Cup opener, Dominic Thiem defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 7-6(3).

Serbia has joined Australia by mathematically clinching a spot in the quarterfinals.

