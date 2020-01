ATP Cup Photo Gallery Of Nadal, Goffin, Medvedev, Monfils, Thiem, & Dimitrov Shared By 10sBalls

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his match against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay during day 4 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

David Goffin of Belgium in action in his match against Daniel Evans of Britain during day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Casper Ruud of Norway (not pictured) during day five of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Gael Monfils of France in action against Cristian Garin of Chile during day two of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during day 4 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against David Goffin of Belgium during day 5 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS

