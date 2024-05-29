Yannik Noah Named New Laver Cup Captain

Photo credit: Laver Cup

Yannik Noah led Les Bleus to Davis Cup glory.

Now, Noah is back in blue again as new captain for Team Europe in Laver Cup.

The man who captained France to Davis Cup championships in 1991 and 1996 will succeed fellow Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg as Team Europe captain starting in 2025.

Facing him as Team World Captain will be eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi, whose appointment was announced last week. Agassi will take over for his friend and former Davis Cup teammate, John McEnroe, starting next season.

“I am truly honored to have been asked to take on the role as Team Europe Captain for the Laver Cup,” said Noah. “I’ve been out of the game for a while, doing my music, but I am really excited for this new adventure.

“I love team competitions, the emotions they bring, getting to know the guys, how they are on and off the court as people – it will be great. I also can’t wait to see Andre again after a couple of decades and to face him on the other side. I might have mellowed a bit now, but the competitive side of me is alive forever. I want Team Europe to win!”

Noah will attend this year’s Laver Cup, being staged in Berlin from September 20-22, to prepare for his new role under the guidance of the current Team Europe captain Borg.

“I can’t think of a better person to take over this role than my good friend Yannick,” said Borg. “He is a great champion, leader and person and I’m sure he will enjoy being part of this great competition as much as I have. I will of course be wishing him and Team Europe continued success over the years.”

Back in 1983, Noah restored French glory at Roland Garros.

Attacking net, Noah dethroned defending champion Mats Wilander in straight sets to become the first Frenchman to win the French Open in 37 years.

An outstanding doubles player with a massive smash, Noah went on to partner Henri Leconte to capture the 1984 Roland Garros doubles crown with an emotional five-set final victory.