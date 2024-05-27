End of an Era: Zverev Deals Nadal First Roland Garros First-Round Defeat

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 27: Rafael Nadal of Spain lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 7-6, 6-3, on Day Two of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Unleashing one final forehand that sailed long, Rafael Nadal went down swinging.

Nadal poured passion onto Court Philippe Chatrier.

A focused Alexander Zverev delivered poise and power hitting Nadal right out of Roland Garros 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3—in what is likely the greatest clay-court champion’s final French Open match.

The fourth-seeded Zverev joins world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Swedish power player Robin Soderling as only the third man in history to defeat Nadal at the French Open.

In the end, the king of clay was the king of hearts.

More than 15,000 fans, including Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz, stood and saluted Nadal with a rousing standing ovation showering the Spaniard with love and cheers.

Showing grace and class in defeat, Nadal thanked his family, friends, fans and praised Zverev for a quality performance.

“Incredible the amount of energy; it’s difficult for me to talk. I don’t know if it’s gonna be the last time I am here in front of all of you,” Nadal told the crowd afterward. “Honestly, I am not 100 percent sure but if it is the last time I enjoy it.

“The crowd has been amazing during the whole week of preparation. The feelings I have today are difficult to describe today. For me so special to feel the love of the people in this place…

“I have to congratulate Sasha for this great match and last week’s victory in Rome and I really wish you all the best for the rest of the tournament. 2022, I know has been a super tough moment for you and you deserve more. So many congratulations to you and all the best.”

If this is in fact the final chapter in Nadal’s storied French Open career, he finishes with an astounding 112-4 Roland Garros record, a record 14 Roland Garros titles and a lifetime of show-stopping moments, including firing a phenomenal forehand strike in the final set today.

The end of this first round match was the end of an era.

It is Nadal’s first French Open first-round loss in 19 career appearances and marks the first time he’s lost back-to-back clay-court matches in his historic career.

Though this is very likely Nadal’s final Roland Garros farewell—-”it’s a big percentage I will probably not be back,” he said—he left the door open slightly for a potential return.

In fact, two-time Olympic gold-medal champion Nadal, if healthy, plans to play this summer’s Olympic Games at Roland Garros, partnering Alcaraz in a Spanish doubles dream team.

“I have been going through a very tough two years in terms of injuries I went all through this whole process with the dream to be back here in Roland Garros,” Nadal said. “The first round hasn’t been the ideal one so I needed something else.

“I was competitive, I had my chances, it was not enough against a great champion like Sasha. For me it’s difficult to say what’s going on in the future. For me it’s a big percentage I probably will not be back here in Roland Garros, but I am traveling with the family having fun and the body is feeling a little bit better than two months ago.

“I think maybe in two months I say it’s enough, no, I can’t give anything else but it’s something I don’t feel yet. I hope to be back on this court for the Olympics—that motivates me that’s great to have another chances and I really hope to be well prepared.”

A resilient Nadal, ruler of so many memorable Sundays in Paris, played with warrior’s spirit, but a resolute Zverev hammered the tournament’s greatest hero with buzz-kill brilliance.