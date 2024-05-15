ABC to Televise US Open Men’s Final for First Time

The 2024 US Open men’s final will be televised live on ABC at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8th. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The US Open men’s final will return to network television.

ABC will televise the US Open men’s final for the first time on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN announced today.

A live 60-minute preview show starting at 1 p.m. will lead into the live match.

The US Open men’s championship match will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

ESPN2 will air an encore of the match at 9 p.m. ET that day. The Walt Disney Company owns ABC and ESPN.

It’s a new home and new time for the US Open men’s championship match, which has been played after 4 p.m. in recent years, in part, so the final did not conflict with 1 p.m. starting times of NFL games.

“The US Open is one of the signature events on the sports calendar, and we are pleased to bring its culminating match, the Men’s Final, to tennis fans via ABC,” said Tim Bunnell, Senior Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions.

It’s a return to network television for the US Open final, which was televsed on CBS for nearly a half-century.

CBS’ 47-year US Open coverage, often headed by the late, great Hall of Famer Tony Trabert and Pat Summerall, ended in 2014.

ESPN has owned exclusive US Open rights since 2015 and has aired both men’s and women’s finals on ESPN or ESPN2 in recent years.

The entire US Open schedule will be announced at a later date, officials said.

