Cornet, Gasquet Receive French Open Wild Cards, Thiem, Halep, Wozniacki Ignored

- Updated: May 14, 2024
French veterans headline the list of Roland Garros, but several Grand Slam champions were bypassed for wild cards.
Richard Gasquet and Alize Cornet, who announced 2024 is her farewell season, lead the list of Roland Garros main-draw wild cards.
The French Open starts on May 26th.
🚨🚾 Roland-Garros 2024 wildcards have been announced!— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 14, 2024
Women’s singles (Main draw)
🇫🇷 A. Cornet
🇫🇷 F. Ferro
🇫🇷 E. Jacquemot
🇫🇷 K. Mladenovic
🇫🇷 C. Paquet
🇫🇷 J. Ponchet
🇦🇺 A. Tomljanovic (@TennisAustralia)
🇺🇸 S. Vickery (@usta)
Men’s singles (Main draw)
🇫🇷 T. Atmane
🇫🇷 R.…
Former world No. 1 Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki and former US Open champions Dominic Thiem and Emma Raducanu did not receive wild cards. Thiem is a former French Open finalist, who has announced he will retire this season.
Roland Garros Women’s Wild Card Recipients
No. 99 Alize Cornet (FRA)
No. 149 Fiona Ferro (FRA)
No. 158 Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
No. 220 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)
No. 133 Chloe Paquet (FRA)
No. 155 Jessika Ponchet (FRA)
No. 219 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
No. 127 Sachia Vickery (USA)
Roland Garros Men’s Wild Card Recipients
No. 137 Terence Atmane (FRA)
No. 113 Richard Gasquet (FRA)
No. 140 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)
No. 130 Harold Mayot (FRA)
No. 136 Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA)
No. 123 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)
No. 109 Alexandre Muller (FRA)
No. 111 Adam Walton (AUS)